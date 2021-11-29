Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after purchasing an additional 140,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after purchasing an additional 311,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,644,000 after buying an additional 321,813 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $87.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $92.23. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $82.96 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

