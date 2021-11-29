Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,425,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $104.49 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.70.

