Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $132,000 in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of RedHill Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

RDHL stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $140.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

RDHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

