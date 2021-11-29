Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Capstone Mining stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.29. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

