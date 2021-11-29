Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of CRDL stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.09. 23,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,860. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $112,000.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

