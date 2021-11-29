Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Short Interest Update

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 180.4% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAQ opened at $9.80 on Monday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

