carVertical (CV) Market Capitalization Tops $6.21 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $6.21 million and $194,725.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00043603 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.00236555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00088719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

carVertical is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

