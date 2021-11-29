Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. Buys 5,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $21.11. 318,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,154,443. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 164,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

