Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.50

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 386143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tia L. Bush bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Kantoff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,540 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

