Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CNTA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,296. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tia L. Bush bought 5,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 23,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $282,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $464,540.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.