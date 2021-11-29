Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $45.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.