CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Up 358.8% in November

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 358.8% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CFBK opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $113.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 13.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 28.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

