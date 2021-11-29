Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,206 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 24.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,664,000 after acquiring an additional 373,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,431 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 1,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 44,093 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $797.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a negative net margin of 391.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,300 shares of company stock worth $1,061,841. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

MeiraGTx Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

