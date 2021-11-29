Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $6,625,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 220.8% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 313,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 215,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 178,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 148,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.30. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The business’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $103,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,869 shares of company stock worth $268,019 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

