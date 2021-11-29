Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 536,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 57,402 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 60,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

UFPT stock opened at $69.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.08. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $75.34. The company has a market cap of $522.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.