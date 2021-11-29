Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,259 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,259 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $436,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

AMRK stock opened at $70.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $802.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.48.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.