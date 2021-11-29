Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 594,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares during the period. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

