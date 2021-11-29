CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 42.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,636 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 226,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $22.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIXX shares. CIBC upped their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.28.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

