Cindicator (CND) Price Reaches $0.0170 on Top Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Cindicator has a market cap of $33.99 million and $1.02 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

