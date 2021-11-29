Cipher (CPR) Market Cap Hits $118,097.77

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Cipher coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $118,097.77 and $3,085.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.62 or 0.00363569 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013699 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001303 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.50 or 0.01184200 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

