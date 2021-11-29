Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lessened by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $1,003,475,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,387 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $230.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

