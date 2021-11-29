CI&T (CINT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CINT opened at $12.44 on Monday. CI&T has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Get CI&T alerts:

About CI&T

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.