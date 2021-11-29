Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 50.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,893 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HNI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HNI by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HNI opened at $40.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.67. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 73.81%.

In related news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

