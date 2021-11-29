City Holding Co. Buys 65 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

City Holding Co. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $773,528. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $200.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.50. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.77 and a 1 year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.31.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

