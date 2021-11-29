City Holding Co. Has $1.32 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

Shares of ED opened at $78.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $80.43.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

