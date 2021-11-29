City Holding Co. Has $609,000 Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12,600.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Square by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Square by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.49.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,286,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $212.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.36 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.88 and its 200 day moving average is $243.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.