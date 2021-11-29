City Holding Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $149.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.15. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $85.16 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

