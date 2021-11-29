City Holding Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 183,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 29.0% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $296,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $245.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,967 shares of company stock worth $2,052,149. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

