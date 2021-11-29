City Holding Co. Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY opened at $117.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

