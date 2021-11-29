Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 51,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 523,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $24.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $363.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $25.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

