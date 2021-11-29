Clinton Tyler Stafford Acquires 1,430 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $21,850.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Clinton Tyler Stafford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of Primis Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42.

FRST stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,294. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $377.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

