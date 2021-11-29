CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Capitalization Tops $1.99 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.99 million and $1,270.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00016570 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013567 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,727,055 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

