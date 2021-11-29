CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a growth of 1,018.5% from the October 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CN Energy Group. during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNEY opened at $3.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. CN Energy Group. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

