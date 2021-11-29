CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

CNB Financial has increased its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $26.91 on Monday. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $454.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 5,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

