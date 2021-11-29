CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNPAY. Oddo Bhf lowered CNP Assurances from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

CNPAY remained flat at $$12.59 during trading hours on Monday. CNP Assurances has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26.

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

