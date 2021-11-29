Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,496 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $224.07. 555,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,985,391. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $180.32 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.