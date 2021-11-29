Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 251 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.41. 29,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,510. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.06 and a 52 week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

