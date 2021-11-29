Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,997. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $176.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

