Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.0% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 102,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.8% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 123,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 448,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,535,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 38.5% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.18. 110,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,330,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. The company has a market cap of $234.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

