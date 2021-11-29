Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,228 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 659,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,280,000 after purchasing an additional 52,828 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,759,000 after purchasing an additional 100,746 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,993. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

