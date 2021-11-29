Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 167 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 109.6% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 14,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 87,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 42,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.46. 91,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

