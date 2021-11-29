Cocos-BCX (COCOS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $264.76 Million

Cocos-BCX (CURRENCY:COCOS) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Cocos-BCX has traded up 33% against the US dollar. One Cocos-BCX coin can now be bought for $3.90 or 0.00006761 BTC on major exchanges. Cocos-BCX has a total market cap of $163.98 million and $264.76 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043189 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00237110 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00088733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cocos-BCX Coin Profile

Cocos-BCX (COCOS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,015,868 coins. The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cocos-BCX’s official message board is medium.com/cocosbcx . Cocos-BCX’s official website is www.cocosbcx.io . Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Cocos-BCX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cocos-BCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cocos-BCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cocos-BCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

