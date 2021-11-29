Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Codexis were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,275,000 after purchasing an additional 394,262 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Codexis by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,815,000 after purchasing an additional 725,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,971,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,693 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $36.62 on Monday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -152.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Codexis’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In other Codexis news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,138,750 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

