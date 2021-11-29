Cohen Klingenstein LLC Buys Shares of 7,200 Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

