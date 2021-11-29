Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGR. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Ingredion by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ingredion by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ingredion by 84.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $96.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

