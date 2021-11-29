Cohen Klingenstein LLC Makes New $607,000 Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 464.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 82.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE opened at $121.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.