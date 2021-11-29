Cohen Klingenstein LLC Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.6% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 243,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,613,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,594,000 after acquiring an additional 548,532 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

CARR opened at $55.38 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

