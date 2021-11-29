Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 1,499 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.15.

Shares of SLAB opened at $192.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.16 and its 200-day moving average is $153.86. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.73 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,359 shares of company stock worth $4,453,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

