Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 16,064 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 43.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,064 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth $48,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 98.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 20.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $149.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.22. The firm has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $154.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

