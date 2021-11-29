Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,354,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth $16,147,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 37.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,432,000 after purchasing an additional 359,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter valued at $12,635,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Cohu by 32.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after purchasing an additional 296,880 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHU opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,588 shares of company stock worth $377,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

